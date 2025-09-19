Soha Ali Khan On Her "Rebel" Brother Saif Ali Khan: "He Would Jump Out Of The Window, Come Back At Unusual Hours"

Soha Ali Khan recently opened up about how Saif Ali Khan used to be a "rebel" child. With an age gap of nine years between her and her brother, the Rang De Basanti actress recalled childhood memories and their bond growing up.

In a recent conversation with Mashable India, Soha Ali Khan revealed how her mother kept her away from Saif Ali Khan's wild childhood habits.

Soha Ali Khan said, "He was sort of a rebel as a child, and my parents used to take his example and tell us what not to do. The room that I had growing up actually was his room, but when he came over, I wasn't allowed to sleep there because he would often jump out of the window at night and come back at unusual hours. He did a lot of things, and my parents didn't let me sleep in that room because they thought I already looked like him, so I should at least not turn out like him."

She continued, "My sister and I used to be very excited for him to come home because he used to change the energy of the house. You never knew in what state he would turn up; sometimes he would have red hair, blonde hair, or long hair."

Soha Ali Khan On Not Being Close To Saif Ali Khan While Growing Up

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan have a nine-year age difference. The actress reflected on this and revealed the possible reason behind their distant bond.

She said, "Bhai and I are nine years apart, which is a lot. There wasn't much of an overlap because when I was born, he went abroad for studies. When he came back, he started working in film, and I went to study at Oxford. After coming to Mumbai, it was when both of us actually started spending time together and became much closer."

"He was a mystery to me while growing up because he used to study in Winchester and would only come home for the holidays, and he did whatever he wanted to do," she concluded.

