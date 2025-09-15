When Soha Ali Khan Was Flashed In Public In Broad Daylight In Italy: "What's Their Motive?"

Soha Ali Khan is making waves on social media with her anecdotes featuring her parents, family, and near ones. In the latest episode of the Male Feminist podcast on the Hauterrfly YouTube channel, Soha Ali Khan shared her harrowing experience in Italy when she was flashed, leaving a scar on her mind.

During the conversation, she was asked if she had ever been flashed in public. Soha replied, "In Italy, yes. Apparently, that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah... What is their motive? I don't understand that. We don't want to get into their heads to understand."

Taking a cue from her words, she was asked if she had ever faced casting couch in the industry.

Soha said that she's aware of her privileges. She added that she has never faced casting couch due to her family lineage.

"I understand that my life is privileged; my life has been protected. And I'm happy that I've not had such experiences. I know that for so many people who take public transport, something or the other happens every day."

Talking about her experience in Bollywood, she said she didn't face casting couch as she is from a film family. "Everybody felt that there's Saif, there's Sharmilaji," Soha said people thought twice before proposing to her indecent proposals.

Soha Ali Khan, who launched her new wellness podcast All About Her, has initiated conversations about pregnancy, women's health, depression, and a variety of wellness subjects with eminent names from the industry.