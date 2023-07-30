All That Glitters Is Actually Sobhita Dhulipala

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: fdciofficial)

Sobhita Dhulipala is the woman of the hour. The actress is riding on the success wave of her previous releases, and now has the internet fawning over her famous model strut. The former beauty queen turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna at the Fashion Design Council Of India Couture Week. Sobhita Dhulipala looked gorgeous as she sashayed down the ramp in a silver creation. Sobhita, who won the Miss India pageant in 2013, was also accompanied on the runway by actor Ishaan Khatter. Sharing a glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala at the event, the official page of the couture week wrote, “Actress Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna on Day 5 of Hyundai India Couture Week in association with Reliance Brands.” For the show, Sobhita Dhulipala stepped out in a silver embellished lehenga with a strappy bralette blouse that featured a plunging neckline and sequin embellishments.

Here are more images from the show:

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala fans have much to cheer about given that the release date of the much-awaited second season of Made In Heaven has been announced. The web series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from August 10. Sharing behind-the-scenes snippets from the announcement day, she said, "MIH date announcement day. Was so excited that y'all will finally stop yelling at me.#10thAugust #MIH.” Actor Divyenndu asked cheekily in the comments section: “Is that Mirzapur In Heaven.”

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala is still enjoying the praises coming her way for her character Kaveri in The Night Manager. Sharing images of herself as Kaveri, she said, “Kaveri on the rocks. If Kaveri Dixit was a cocktail, I wonder what she'd be made of,” adding, “Feel free to come up with recipes.” Also, do not miss the images of Anil Kapoor, who plays Kaveri's spouse in the web series.

In terms of her work in cinema, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II.