Sobhita Dhulipala's Reply To A Fan's Tweet On Shah Rukh Khan: 'Manifesting'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sobhitad )

Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the country's most promising talents, steadily making a mark in films across languages as well as the OTT space. She is currently awaiting the release of the second part of the first season of the web series The Night Manager. She is seen alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the series. Ahead of the show's release on June 30, the actress indulged in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter. During the fun interaction with fans, Sobhita Dhulipala confessed her admiration for superstar Shah Rukh Khan. When asked if she was excited about SRK's next film Jawan, the star replied, “Super duper excited. Will most probably watch on FDFS, ardent fan of SRK sir, and can't wait for the release.”

Super duper excited. Will most probably watch on FDFS, ardent fan of SRK sir, can't wait for the release ???????????? https://t.co/sWmz0eFw9Z — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 27, 2023

To this, another fan said, “You'll work with SRK someday for sure…” Sobhita Dhulipala replied to the tweet saying, “Aww... thank you so much, manifesting [fingers crossed emoji].”

Aww... thank you so much, manifesting ???????????? https://t.co/NdLXr9IEzU — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 27, 2023

During the AMA session, Sobhita Dhulipala also spoke about her debut film Raman Raghav 2.0. “Extremely special and super close to my heart... you know it was my debut film and working with such a talented cast and crew just made it even more special. Feeling so much gratitude and gratefulness for my role in Raman Raghav 2.0,” she wrote, about the film completing seven years since its release.

Extremely special and super close to my heart... you know it was my debut film and working with such a talented cast and crew just made it even more special. Feeling so much gratitude and gratefulness for my role in Raman Raghav 2.0 ???? https://t.co/hCF3mVAyeT — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 27, 2023

When asked about doing a supporting role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, she said, “I've had opportunities in my career where I got to frontline a show, and I've got a very small part in a magnum opus like PS. You know, I think variety is def something all actors thrive on and I like it all…”

I've had opportunities in my career where I got to frontline a show, and I've got a very small part in a magnum opus like PS. You know, I think variety is def smthing all actors thrive on and I like it all... https://t.co/JNtJm6GExC — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) June 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala will also be seen in Made In Heaven 2, besides The Night Manager. SRK's Jawan, on the other hand, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7, 2023.