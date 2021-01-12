So You Think You Can Dance Like Janhvi Kapoor? We Can't

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Seems like Janhvi Kapoor has inherited her impeccable dancing skills from her late mother and actress Sridevi. We know of Janhvi's dancing prowess courtesy her old videos and her latest Instagram entry is equally good or even better perhaps. The actress posted a video of herself on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen doing belly dance to the track San Sanana from the film Asoka. The original video of the song features Kareena Kapoor and the track has been sung by Alka Yagnik and Hema Sardesai. Coming back to Janhvi's video, the actress can be seen dancing gracefully to the track and she was equally adept at the technical aspects of belly dancing with her perfect undulations, isolations and even the shimmy.

Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in white separates in the video. She captioned the post: "Missing post burrito belly dance sessions." Janhvi's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote "Uff." Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

For those of you, who are not aware of Janhvi Kapoor's love for dance, we are here to help. These videos showcase the actress dancing like nobody's watching. Take a look, you can thank us later.

Janhvi Kapoor starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl last year. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She recently signed the film Good Luck Jerry.