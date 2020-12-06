Janhvi Kapoor 'Hopes' Her Fans Were 'Amused' By Her Video Unlike Her Sister Khushi

Janhvi and Khushi in a still from the video. (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's love for dance clearly needs no introduction. The Dhadak actress who often posts videos of herself dancing, added another one to her Instagram collection on Sunday afternoon. In the video, Janhvi, dressed in a yellow salwar-kurta, can be seen dancing to the track Kanha Maane Na from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. While Janhvi can be seen dancing with all her heart, her sister Khushi Kapoor can be seen busy with her phone in the video. Janhvi hilariously captioned the post: "Hope you guys are more amused than my sister was. Swipe to see me make a booboo." Janhvi's fans filled up the comments section with heart emojis. "Love this," commented a fan. "So cute," added another. "Awesome," read another comment.

Janhvi Kapoor is late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter. Her sister Khushi Kapoor is also an aspiring actress and she studies at the New York Film Academy. Khushi frequently makes appearances on her sister's Instagram profile and we love it when that happens. Take a look at some of the posts here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix on August 12. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhada. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.