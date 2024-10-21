Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal performed in Kolkata on October 19 as a part of her All Hearts Tour

Read Time: 2 mins
So This Happened. Kolkata Man Proposes To Ladylove At Shreya Ghoshal's Concert
Shreya Ghoshal pictured at the concert. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Shreya Ghoshal performed in Kolkata on October 19 as a part of her All Hearts Tour. At the concert, a fan proposed to his girlfriend in public  and later, Shreya dedicated a song to them. A video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) which is crazy viral.  At first, Shreya noticed a person who was holding up a placard which has "Shreya, you're my second love" written over it.  Amused by his gesture, Shreya paused the concert for a while and asked the man, "Who's your first love then?". The man, then, expressed his wish and said he wanted to propose to his love. Shreya, unwittingly paid a cupid and told the man, "Propose karna toh achche se karna. You have one chance (If you want to propose, do it nicely)." Shreya added, "You're doing it publicly. Everyone is watching, thousands of people here."

The video drew instant reactions on the Internet. A user wrote, "That's so heartwarming! She's a gem." Another comment read, "Wow, that must have been such a magical and heartwarming moment! A proposal in front of a crowd, followed by Shreya dedicating Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai-that's the kind of memory that will last a lifetime. The emotion of the song paired with such a personal, beautiful gesture must have made it an unforgettable experience for everyone there, especially the couple!" Another comment read, "That was such a special moment...and the way Shreya interacted with them...she is such a lovely person...it was magical yesterday." Take a look:

Shreya Ghoshal is known for hits like Seena Pada, Aye Meri Zindagi, Mere Dholna. Shreya is also known for singing Piyu Bole from Parineeta, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai from Jism, Barso Re from Guru, Ooh La La from The Dirty Picture, Manwa Lage from Happy New Year and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, Param Sundari from the film Mimi, among many others.

