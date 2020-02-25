'Sleep Deprived' Kalki Koechlin Shares An Adorable Pic With Baby Daughter Sappho

Kalki Koechlin shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

Highlights Kalki welcomed Sappho on February 7

Sappho is her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

New-mom Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed baby daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month, is embracing motherhood and her latest post on Instagram is an example of it. The actress, on Tuesday, shared an adorable photo of herself and her little munchkin and wrote that the past few weeks have been a "state of sleep deprived bliss" for her. In the monochrome picture, the actress can be seen holding Sappho in her arms and smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, Kalki summed up her past few weeks as a mom and wrote: "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss." The actress then thanked the cameraperson for the "perfect photo": "Thanks for the perfect photo, Salome Rebello."

Sappho, Kalki's first child with Guy Hershberg, was born on February 7. Take a look at Kalki's post here:

We love when Kalki shares pictures of baby Sappho on her Instagram profile. In one of her previous posts, the actress shared a picture of Guy Hershberg holding Sappho and wrote: "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."

Meanwhile, also check out the pictures of Kalki from her maternity diaries:

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.