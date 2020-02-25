'Sleep Deprived' Kalki Koechlin Shares An Adorable Pic With Baby Daughter Sappho

Highlights
- Kalki welcomed Sappho on February 7
- Sappho is her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg
- Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
New-mom Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed baby daughter Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg earlier this month, is embracing motherhood and her latest post on Instagram is an example of it. The actress, on Tuesday, shared an adorable photo of herself and her little munchkin and wrote that the past few weeks have been a "state of sleep deprived bliss" for her. In the monochrome picture, the actress can be seen holding Sappho in her arms and smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, Kalki summed up her past few weeks as a mom and wrote: "The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss." The actress then thanked the cameraperson for the "perfect photo": "Thanks for the perfect photo, Salome Rebello."
Sappho, Kalki's first child with Guy Hershberg, was born on February 7. Take a look at Kalki's post here:
We love when Kalki shares pictures of baby Sappho on her Instagram profile. In one of her previous posts, the actress shared a picture of Guy Hershberg holding Sappho and wrote: "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons. Guy, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more..."
Meanwhile, also check out the pictures of Kalki from her maternity diaries:
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... A lot of time is spent relieving the pressure on the bladder. Mostly at night. Often I fall asleep there. Wake up in some somnabulist state, wondering where I am. #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo @yashyeri Assisted @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... Dance, move, shake, grind, groove, loosen up that passageway for the arrival of the little guest. It might all look like a blur through the pain and heaviness but each step is making more space inside you. #notesfromapregnantdiary #noneedtobeimmobile Photo @yashyeri Assisted @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... I began before I was born and will continue after I'm gone from this earth. I didn't understand it before quite so clearly. But life, only life matters, not who's life or what life, or the length of your own life. And there is meaning to this great effort we put into each day. The sheer routine of it. Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, excercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life. There is something to it all. It isn't just out of no choice that we live on and on, it is to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find part of their way with. It is to make things eternal that we must continue in this seemingly impermanent state #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo by @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
Kiara. Following me around most times through this pregnancy. Putting her little head on my big tummy. Even barking at dogs that are bigger than her. My Bedouin queen, my Greek doggess, my brave heart (and in this photo, just a dog waiting for her treat). #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries #filmnotdigital #noretouch Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but they divorced in 2015. On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.