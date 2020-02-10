Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pic Of Baby Daughter Sappho. Seen Yet?

Highlights
- Kalki Koechlin shared a post on Monday
- She announced her baby's name on Sunday
- "An hour later Sappho was born," read an excerpt from her post
Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram post will make you go aww. The actress, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho on Friday, shared the first picture of her little munchkin on Monday and it is beyond adorable. Kalki's post, comprising three pictures, features her sitting next to her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who can be seen holding their new-born daughter in his arms. Even though Sappho's face isn't clearly visible in the photographs, Kalki's post is enough to make our day. Along with the pictures, Kalki also shared her waterbirth story and thanked the hospital staff for making the waterbirth a success. She wrote: "So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours, I was so tired that I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth."
"And an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" added Kalki. Check out her post here:
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!
On Sunday, the Dev D actress announced that she and Guy Hershberg have named their daughter Sappho. An excerpt from her caption read: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent nine months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space... Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth."
Read her full post here:
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." Sappho circa 600BC
Before giving birth to Sappho, Kalki Koechlin used to delight her fans by sharing several pictures from her pregnancy diaries. Take a look:
*Blushing* Gotta thank @tillotamashome for the @mezzalunafashions for the @angelinajoseph for the @guyhershberg for the Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020.
On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.