Kalki Koechlin Shares First Pic Of Baby Daughter Sappho. Seen Yet?

Kalki Koechlin shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

Highlights Kalki Koechlin shared a post on Monday

She announced her baby's name on Sunday

"An hour later Sappho was born," read an excerpt from her post

Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram post will make you go aww. The actress, who welcomed her baby daughter Sappho on Friday, shared the first picture of her little munchkin on Monday and it is beyond adorable. Kalki's post, comprising three pictures, features her sitting next to her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who can be seen holding their new-born daughter in his arms. Even though Sappho's face isn't clearly visible in the photographs, Kalki's post is enough to make our day. Along with the pictures, Kalki also shared her waterbirth story and thanked the hospital staff for making the waterbirth a success. She wrote: "So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours, I was so tired that I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth."

"And an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!" added Kalki. Check out her post here:

On Sunday, the Dev D actress announced that she and Guy Hershberg have named their daughter Sappho. An excerpt from her caption read: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent nine months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space... Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth."

Read her full post here:

Before giving birth to Sappho, Kalki Koechlin used to delight her fans by sharing several pictures from her pregnancy diaries. Take a look:

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.