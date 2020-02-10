Kalki Koechlin Names Baby Daughter Sappho. Read Her Post

Highlights
- Kalki welcomed her baby daughter on Friday
- "Thank you for all the good wishes," she wrote
- "Respect to all women who go through experience of birth," she added
Actress Kalki Koechlin, who welcomed a baby girl on Friday, has revealed that she and boyfriend Guy Hershberg have named their daughter Sappho. The 36-year-old actress posted a photo of baby Sappho's footprints and wrote an adorable note: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent nine months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space." We'll take that to mean that Kalki has no intention of sharing pictures of the new arrival any time soon - which is just as it should be. Kalki also thanked her fans and followers for sending a whole lot of love to her baby daughter: "Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in."
Sappho was an ancient Greek poetess, much of whose work has been lost now. She is, however, considered an important literary figure. Kalki quoted this, attributed to Sappho, in her post: "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, a fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say, it's what one loves."
The actress also discussed her experience of pregnancy and how recovering from child birth requires the "backing of an entire community." Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal."
Kalki Koechlin beautifully penned her thoughts post-pregnancy about growing up from "molecules" to "things" with a "reminder" of sorts: "And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect."
Guy Hershberg also shared the same picture on Instagram with his baby girl's name - Sappho - and the hashtags "#india" "#mumbai" "#newborn" and "#family."
We think Kalki Koechlin has a Greek fascination. The actress had earlier introduced us to her pet Kiara. She described her pet as "My Bedouin queen, my Greek doggess, my brave heart (and in this photo, just a dog waiting for her treat)."
Kiara. Following me around most times through this pregnancy. Putting her little head on my big tummy. Even barking at dogs that are bigger than her. My Bedouin queen, my Greek doggess, my brave heart (and in this photo, just a dog waiting for her treat). #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries #filmnotdigital #noretouch Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph
During her pregnancy, Kalki Koechlin filled up her Instagram with posts sharing her many moods. A recent entry came with a thoughtful caption about 'love and hate' - "Seems to be everywhere these days. A world wide debate. But I don't need to look far to find it. I see this cycle of love and hate in my own family. We curse each other and scream and shout and break things, until we ourselves break. Then we cry, feel the guilt and look down at our feet. We hug gingerly, love reluctantly and forget quickly until it is repeated again. Love and hate. A habit. Like two magnets, in constant repulsion."
Kalki Koechlin got divorced in 2015 from ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. She is known for her work in films like Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw and A Death In A Gunj. She also stars in Netflix series Sacred Games 2.