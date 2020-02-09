Kalki Koechlin And Boyfriend Guy Hershberg Welcome Baby Girl: Reports

Kalki Koechlin with Guy Hershberg. (Image courtesy kalkikanmani)

Highlights Kalki reportedly opted for water birth method

The official confirmation from Kalki is yet to come

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg reportedly welcomed their first child together - a baby girl on Friday night, reported Hindustan Times, Times Of India and several other publications. The official confirmation from Kalki and Guy Hershberg is yet to come. Kalki announced the news of her pregnancy in an interview in September last year. The 36-year-old actress also revealed that she had zeroed in on the idea of a water birth.

Kalki frequently delighted her fans with posts related to her maternity diaries. A few weeks ago, the actress summed up her pregnancy mood and wrote: "Blowing up like a balloon of anticipation, coloured by YouTube videos of birth stories, birth center updates, a long list of heavy books, the endless advice of mothers who know better and the black hole of WhatsApp spamming from various sources as I wait for my own version of this age old story to unfold."

This is the post we are talking about:

Here are some more posts from Kalki Koechlin's pregnancy diaries:

Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They got divorced in 2015.

Kalki Koechlin stepped into Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others. She famously featured in the web-series Made In Heaven and Netflix series Sacred Games 2.