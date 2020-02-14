Kalki Koechlin Shares Pic Of Boyfriend Guy Hershberg And Daughter Sappho On Valentine's Day

Highlights
- Kalki Koechlin welcomed her first child earlier this month
- She shared a post on Friday
- "My Guy and my girl," she wrote
On this Valentine's Day, Kalki Koechlin is "feeling particularly gushy for obvious reasons." If you are thinking of her new-born daughter Sappho and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg as the reasons then you are absolutely right. The actress, who welcomed her first child on February 7th, shared an adorable picture of her boyfriend and her little munchkin on Instagram on Friday and we are totally in love with that. In the photograph, Guy Hershberg can be seen holding Sappho in his arms. Sharing the photo, Kalki wrote: "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's, I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons."
"Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more...," she added to her caption. Here's the post we are talking about:
Last week, Kalki announced her daughter's birth on social media and wrote: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty."
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." Sappho circa 600BC
After a few days, Kalki posted the first picture of her daughter. Take a look:
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! #nevergiveup
On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.