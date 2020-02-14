Kalki Koechlin Shares Pic Of Boyfriend Guy Hershberg And Daughter Sappho On Valentine's Day

Guy Hershberg with daughter Sappho. (Image courtesy: kalkikanmani )

Highlights Kalki Koechlin welcomed her first child earlier this month

She shared a post on Friday

"My Guy and my girl," she wrote

On this Valentine's Day, Kalki Koechlin is "feeling particularly gushy for obvious reasons." If you are thinking of her new-born daughter Sappho and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg as the reasons then you are absolutely right. The actress, who welcomed her first child on February 7th, shared an adorable picture of her boyfriend and her little munchkin on Instagram on Friday and we are totally in love with that. In the photograph, Guy Hershberg can be seen holding Sappho in his arms. Sharing the photo, Kalki wrote: "My Guy and my girl. Not much of a Hallmark consumer but this Valentine's, I'm feeling particularly gushy, for obvious reasons."

"Guy Hershberg, I couldn't ask for more, you are always more...," she added to her caption. Here's the post we are talking about:

Last week, Kalki announced her daughter's birth on social media and wrote: "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty."

After a few days, Kalki posted the first picture of her daughter. Take a look:

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin has featured in films and web-series such as Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita With A Straw, A Death In A Gunj and Sacred Games 2.