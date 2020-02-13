Kalki Koechlin Shares Pic From When She Was Practicing Water Birth With Her 'Doula.' See Inside

Highlights
- Kalki Koechlin shared another picture on Instagram on Wednesday
- She talked about her "Doula" in the post
- Kalki also wrote, "Didn't know about the function of a doula myself"
We have more from Kalki Koechlin's pregnancy experience as she posted another picture on Instagram from her 'baby bump' days. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sappho, with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7. Kalki Koechlin opted for a water birth for Sappho's delivery. The Dev D actress shared a picture from when she practiced water birth methods with her "doula." Kalki introduced this new word from the Greek dictionary and said, "I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word." Kalki Koechlin revealed in her post that she was assisted by a healthcare professional "during the process of pregnancy, labour and postpartum care." However, the 36-year-old actress also said, "I didn't know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant."
Kalki Koechlin felt like it's her "first day at a new school all over again" as she was going through this new phase of pregnancy while training with her 'doula.' In her post, she wrote, "No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and exercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again!"
Sharing the picture at late night on Wednesday, Kalki Koechlin added: "In this photo I'm with my doula, in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak." She has also explained why the picture is hazy as she wrote: "For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur)."
Take a look at Kalki's post here:
Doula. I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word. The word comes from the ancient Greeks and meant 'a woman's maid', it is now a support system of women for women during the process of pregnancy, labour and post partem care. I didnt know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant. No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and excercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again! In this photo I'm with my doula @newbeginningzz in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak. For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur), and without Sanam's strong hands and steady voice guiding me through the breathing I'm not sure I would've been able to bear it. I've also had unbelievable support from @reba_beingalive a doula from @birthvillageindia who's constantly checking on me and making sure I'm not alone through all this. #sisterhood #doula #hypnobirthing #waterbirth #womenforwomen #pregnancy
Kalki announced the arrival of Sappho with this post:
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." Sappho circa 600BC
She introduced Sappho on Instagram like this:
So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women's Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you've come this far and you're going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers! #nevergiveup
Kalki Koechlin is widely known for her roles in films such as Dev D, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and A Death in the Gunj. She also featured in the web-series Sacred Games 2 on Netflix.