Kalki Koechlin Shares Pic From When She Was Practicing Water Birth With Her 'Doula.' See Inside

We have more from Kalki Koechlin's pregnancy experience as she posted another picture on Instagram from her 'baby bump' days. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Sappho, with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7. Kalki Koechlin opted for a water birth for Sappho's delivery. The Dev D actress shared a picture from when she practiced water birth methods with her "doula." Kalki introduced this new word from the Greek dictionary and said, "I can't experience childbirth and not talk about this word." Kalki Koechlin revealed in her post that she was assisted by a healthcare professional "during the process of pregnancy, labour and postpartum care." However, the 36-year-old actress also said, "I didn't know about the function of a doula myself until I got pregnant."

Kalki Koechlin felt like it's her "first day at a new school all over again" as she was going through this new phase of pregnancy while training with her 'doula.' In her post, she wrote, "No matter how much you read up, prepare or ask your doctor, there are challenges in childbirth that one can only know from experience and practice. A doula provides massages, breathing techniques and exercises during active labour, other support like hypnobirthing, a birth plan for the hospital, your first bonding with your baby, breastfeeding and so many other essentials which believe me, when you're a first time mum, feel like your first day at a new school all over again!"

Sharing the picture at late night on Wednesday, Kalki Koechlin added: "In this photo I'm with my doula, in the 'transitional' phase of labour, when you are almost ready to push the baby out and contractions are at their peak." She has also explained why the picture is hazy as she wrote: "For me it was by far the hardest part (so it's quite appropriate that the picture is a blur)."

Kalki Koechlin is widely known for her roles in films such as Dev D, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and A Death in the Gunj. She also featured in the web-series Sacred Games 2 on Netflix.