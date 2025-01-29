<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Drop After Monday Slump

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Republic Day release Sky Force has seen further drop in its earnings on first Tuesday of its release. The film raked in Rs 5.75 crore in all languages on Tuesday. The total earnings of the film at the domestic box office stand at Rs 75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 11.81% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday (January 28). The film opened with Rs 12.25 crore at the box office. The film retained its double digit hold over the weekend. The film earned Rs 22 crore and Rs 28 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The film's earnings saw a major drop with Rs 7 crore on its first Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned the film drew in viewers in multiplexes while the mass circuits didn't reap the benefit of the Republic Day release.

He wrote in his post, "Sky Force continues to perform strongly at multiplexes in urban centres... While the morning and noon shows recorded limited occupancy, the evening shows saw a notable increase in footfalls on the crucial Monday."

Take a look:

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. The film is about country's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sandeep Kewlani. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are a part of the ensemble cast. The film marked Veer Pahariya's debut in films. The film also marked Akshay Kumar's double digit opening after a series of flop films.