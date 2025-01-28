<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: After Power-Packed Weekend, Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Massive Drop On First Monday

Akshay Kumar's Republic Day release Sky Force failed to pass the crucial Monday test after a rocking start. The film minted Rs 6.25 crore in all languages on first Monday after its release, as per Sacnilk. The film's total earnings now stand at Rs 68.50 crore.

Sky Force marked Akshay Kumar's double digit opening at the box office after a series of flop films. The film's numbers saw an upward trend, courtesy Republic Day boost. The film opened with Rs 12.25 crore on January 24 (Friday). The double digit numbers retained its hold with Rs 22 crore (Saturday) and Rs 28 crore (Sunday).

The massive drop in earnings were reflected in footfall of Monday shows. The morning shows registered 6.01% occupancy, followed by 10.63% in afternoon and 12.87% in evening shows.

Praising Sky Force's rocking performance at the box office, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "SKY FORCE' FLIES HIGH, RECORDS A POWER-PACKED WEEKEND... 2025 starts off with a wave of hope and optimism... #SkyForce posts an impressive opening weekend total, with Saturday and Sunday [#RepublicDay] contributing handsomely to its fantastic performance."

In his post, Taran Adarsh predicted that the film would retain its hold on weekdays. But, unfortunately, reality struck hard and the film's openings reduced to a single-digit number.

Take a look:

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. The film is about country's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sandeep Kewlani. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are a part of the ensemble cast.