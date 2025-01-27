<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar's Film Lets "Numbers Do The Talking", Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force opened to mixed reviews though the box office numbers have already written another story. Akshay Kumar's Republic Day release crossed the Rs 60 crore mark within 3 days of its release and it retained a strong hold at the box office. The film got the benefit of Republic Day holiday and the numbers showed a steady upward trend.

According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 27.50 crore in all languages on Sunday. The film raked in Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 61.75 crore.

On Sunday, the film registered 47.22 % footfall in afternoon shows. The trend saw a surge in numbers as the evening shows registered 56.52 % occupancy, followed by 39 % in the night shows.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh praised the film and wrote when "numbers" do the talking. The film registered an exponential 71.90% growth on Day 2, paving the way for a big number on Sunday.

Taran Adarsh wrote in his post, "The weekend total is sure to hit the ₹ 70 cr+ mark, marking a superb start to its #Boxoffice journey... All eyes are now on its weekday performance to determine if it has the legs to turn into a success story." Take a look:

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. The film is about country's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike.

The film also marked Akshay Kumar's double-digit opening at the box office after a series of flop films.