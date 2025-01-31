<i>Sky Force</i> Box Office Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Film Fails To Reach Rs 100 Crore Club In Week 1

Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's Sky Force ended the week one collection with Rs 86.50 crore at the box office. The film, released on January 24 on the eve of Republic Day, started the journey with double digit numbers. But the numbers witnessed a major drop since Monday onwards.

As per Sacnilk, Sky Force minted around Rs 5.50 crore at the box office on Thursday, taking the total to Rs 86.50 crore.

Sky Force had an overall 11.84% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday.

The film opened with Rs 12.25 crore at the box office. The film retained its double digit hold over the weekend. The film earned Rs 22 crore and Rs 28 crore respectively on Saturday and Sunday. The film's earnings saw a major drop with Rs 7 crore on its first Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted how Sky Force would perform in the coming days as it would be in a direct competition with Shahid Kapoor's Deva. Shahid Kapoor's film is releasing today in theatres.

He wrote, "With #Deva releasing tomorrow, it will be interesting to see how #SkyForce holds up in the coming week, especially in the face of new competition." Take a look:

Sky Force features Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya as IAF officers. The film is about country's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1965 which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sandeep Kewlani. Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are a part of the ensemble cast. The film marked Veer Pahariya's debut in films. The film also marked Akshay Kumar's double digit opening after a series of flop films.