Good for Nothing will be released tomorrow, May 22, 2025

<i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>: New Song <i>Good For Nothing</i> Has A Connection With Aamir Khan's Song <i>Papa Kehte Hain</i>
The first single from Sitaare Zameen Par will release on May 22, 2025.
Aamir Khan stars as a basketball coach for individuals with special needs.
The song "Good for Nothing" features vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh.
New Delhi:

The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par are kicking off the weekend early. The film's first single, Good for Nothing, will be released tomorrow, May 22, 2025.

On Wednesday, the makers dropped the song's teaser on Instagram. The video features Aamir Khan, as a basketball coach, training a team of individuals with special needs. 

The upbeat track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with music composed by the celebrated trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The song seems to offer a playful twist on Aamir Khan's track Papa Kehte Hain from his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

The teaser hints at this connection with the caption, "Papa kehte hain ‘Good For Nothing' banega tumhara jam. Song releasing tomorrow! #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, 20th June Only In Theatres." 

Last week, the makers released the much-awaited trailer for Sitaare Zameen Par. It offers glimpses of Aamir Khan's character grappling with his troubled personal choices. He is punished by the court for rash driving and ends up coaching basketball to a group of specially-abled individuals while navigating his inner conflicts.

Genelia D'Souza plays his love interest, and Darsheel Safary also appears in a supporting role.

Watch the full trailer here:

Sitaare Zameen Par introduces 10 debutants, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is the sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Directed by R S Prasanna, the project is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

