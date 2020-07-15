Sita And Lakshman In A Ramayan Throwback, Courtesy Dipika Chikhlia

Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri. (courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Dipika Chikhlia, who starred as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, shared a throwback picture from the sets of the show on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The photograph also features Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in the show. Ms Chikhlia also shared a relatively recent picture along with her co-star Sunil Lahri from the sets of a TV show. She captioned the post: "Now, then and forever. Some relationships grow with time when you feed them with respect. Shoot diaries." Meanwhile, Sunil Lahri also shared a picture collage on Instagram and he wrote: "Dipika ji and me... Ramayan ki shooting aur abhi ki shooting ... Abhi ki shooting kaun si ho sakti hai thoda dimag lagaiye?"

Written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan, a Sunday morning staple in the Eighties, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987 and the show acquired a cult status over the years. It clocked 33 years in 2020. The show starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri as Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, respectively. The show also featured Lalita Pawar as Manthra, Dara Singh as Hanuman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana. Ramayan was re-telecast on Doordarshan during the lockdown.

Dipika Chikhlia was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film will be directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.