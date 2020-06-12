Dipika Chikhlia Shares Ramayan Memory: 'We Ran For Our Lives'. Because, Snake

From the sets of Ramayan (courtesy dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia's Flashback Friday post turned out to be quite an interesting throwback incident from the sets of the show many years ago. The 55-year-old actress, who shared two photos of herself dressed as Sita, along with Arun Govil as Ram and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, from the sets of Ramayan, shared the memory associated with the scene. "There is a story behind this scene, so, I shared. We were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on. The day was as normal as could be," Dipika Chikhlia began by saying. She built up the mystery by adding the cinematographer's unexpected reaction soon after the shot was over: "After the scene got over our cameraman Ajit Naik (cinematographer) came to tell us please vacate the place and don't stand underneath the tree and we were wondering... all the three actors... as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt?"

Dipika Chikhlia said even Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar was also taken aback by Ajit Naik's behaviour but then this happened: "He asked all the technicians also to clear the field. Sagar saab was also wondering what happened and then he pointed out a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was - we all RAN for our lives. So many memories."

Dipika Chikhlia's post is a leaf out of her Ramayan diaries:

Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram is like a trip down her memory lane. Here are some of the times she took us behind-the-scenes on Ramayan sets.

As the lockdown was imposed in March Ramayan was brought back on TV with Doordarshan airing it twice a day, reminding many fans of the Eighties. Popular Doordarshan shows such as Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi were also brought back on TV.