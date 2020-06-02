Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia Posts Pic From Honeymoon In Switzerland

Dipika Chikhlia with Hemant Topiwala (courtesy dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Dipika Chikhlia is turning her Instagram into a throwback album. On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actress flipped through the pages of her honeymoon diaries and Instagrammed her favourite memory from her trip to Switzerland. Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala got married in 1991 and the photo features much, much younger versions of the then-newlywed couple, with snowcapped mountains as the perfect backdrop. In her caption, the Ramayan actress wrote: "This is a picture from my holiday after the wedding (honeymoon). We had taken a trip to Switzerland. He had asked me 'Where do you want to travel after the wedding?' I did not take even a minute to tell him 'It's Switzerland'. I always thought and felt it's the land of dreams coming true. I knew I wanted snow.

"So, after two days of wedding and reception, which was on the following day, we flew to Delhi. I had to attend parliament for a day and from there, we flew to Switzerland," she added in her post. Apart from her acting career, Dipika Chikhlia also joined politics and was a Member of Parliament from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a BJP candidate.

Dipika Chikhlia shared a glimpse of her honeymoon itinerary and revisited fond memories on Instagram: "Did a lot of cities... Zurich, Zermatt, St Moritz, Geneva Interlaken. Cannot remember which city we took this pic in. Mostly, I think it's St Moritz. It's a known for skiing. People come from all over the world for that sport out there. Flew back, stopped over for a couple of days in London and then back home to start a new life. Life continues... I continue... time flies. While we are making memories time stops for no one."

Earlier, Dipika Chikhlia had shared her wedding story in this post. She got engaged to Hemant Topiwala on her birthday in April 1991 and got married later that year.

In a previous post, Dipika Chikhlia had written that she met Hemant Topiwala for the first time on the sets of her very first movie:

Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala are parents to daughters Juhi and Nidhi. She is best known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. She was last seen in the 2019 film Bala.