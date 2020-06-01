It Took Ramayan Star Dipika Chikhlia Just 2 Hours To Make Wedding Decision

Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala on their wedding day (courtesy dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who has been sharing snippets of her love story with husband Hemant Topiwala, wrote about their simple roka ceremony and their wedding in 1991, in Monday's Instagram post. The 55-year-old actress, who had written about her first meeting with Hemant Topiwala on the sets of her first film earlier, addressed her Instafam in a new post on Monday and continued the story: "So, my Insta family, the story goes on. We chatted on the sets about our careers - that was the same time he started attending his father's office alongside his studies. Years later, he saw me at a parlour near my home. He later told me I was always playing on his mind through all those years."

Dipika Chikhlia got engaged to Hemant Topiwala on her birthday in 1991, just a day after they finally met on her birthday and had a two hour conversation, which was enough for them to take the wedding call: "Finally, through a family friend we met up on April 28, 1991 and it so happened that we spent 2 hours chatting and instantly made up our minds and both of us went back home and announced we found our life partners. We did a small ceremony on my birthday April 29 (gol-dhana or roka). Later the same year we got married. Rest is history." Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala are parents to daughters Juhi and Nidhi.

Dipika Chikhlia also shared a stunning throwback photo from her wedding. Read her post:

Earlier, the Ramayan actress had written that she met Hemant Topiwala for the first time on the sets of her very first movie: "All of you know how Sita met Ram. So, I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my real life Ram. My husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961. My very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar kaajal. When we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot. That's when we first met... After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again."

She also shared the sequence from Sun Meri Laila, featuring the advert, in which she modelled for Shingar: "This was the ad shot for his brand. Product was kaajal. So what happened on sets... To be continued."

It all began with this post: "Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband."

Dipika Chikhlia is best known for playing the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. She was last seen in the 2019 film Bala. Dipika Chikhlia just announced her next project in which she will portray the role of political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.