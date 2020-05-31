Here's How Reel Life Sita Dipika Chikhlia Met Her Husband Hemant Topiwala

Dipika Chikhlia with her husband Hemant Topiwala. (courtesy: dipikachikhliatopiwala )

Dipika Chikhlia, known to fans of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan as Sita, has been keeping her fans occupied by sharing details of how she met her husband Hemant Topiwala IRL. Earlier, the veteran actress revealed that she met her husband on the sets of his cosmetic brand's TV commercial that she was shooting for. On Sunday, Ms Chikhlia posted the commercial of the brand on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "This was the ad shot for his brand. Product was kaajal. So what happened on sets... To be continued."

While we await the details of Dipika Chikhlia and Hemant Topiwala's love story, check out the video:

Earlier, Dipika Chikhlia shared an extensive post on how she met her husband and wrote: "All of you know how Sita met Ram. So, I thought to let you in on a secret as to how I met my real life Ram. My husband's family has been manufacturing and selling traditional Indian cosmetics under the name of Shingar since 1961. My very first movie that I did was Sun Meri Laila and in the film there was a scene where I model for an ad film and that ad film was for Shingar kaajal. When we were shooting for the ad scene, Hemant came on the set to watch the shoot. That's when we first met....After that we both got busy with our lives but we both were on each other's mind till we finally met again."

Take a look at her post here:

Sharing a picture from her wedding album earlier this week, Dipika Chikhlia wrote: "Just wondering do you ever want to know how I met my husband."

Earlier this year, Dipika Chikhlia, 55, appeared on the talk The Kapil Sharma Show, where she revealed that she became so identified as Sita even off screen that people rarely greeted her with "hi or hello", instead, they always bowed down before her with folded hands.

Dipika Chikhlia was last seen in the 2019 film Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic. Titled Sarojini, the film will be directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel.