Who Knew This 'Toothless' Kid Would One Day Be Sita In Ramayan? See Dipika Chikhlia's Pic

Actress Dipika Chikhlia, best known as Ramayan's Sita, often treats her fans to throwback memories. She made the best use of Flashback Friday to share black and white photos of hers from her childhood. Dipika Chiklia's photos appear to be from at least over four decades ago, from her pre-teen days. Now 55, the Ramayan actress cherished her childhood memories to the fullest and she added that hashtags "toothless", "rebel" and "happy old days" to her caption. "How cute is childhood... This reminds me of a ghazal from late Jagjit Singh ji... 'Lautaa do bachapan kaa saavan. Vo kaagaz ki kashti'." Dipika Chikhlia, who became a star for her role in Ramayan, added: "Who ever knew this child will grow up and do the iconic serial Ramayan?"

Take a look at Dipika Chikhlia's post here:

If you thought Dipika Chikhlia was unrecognisable in that photo, you need to see this throwback of hers:

About Ramayan being a life changing experience for the actress, she had earlier written in a post: "It's that one step... and that one day, that changes who you are, and your life... one such walk. I woke as Dipika and at the end of the corridor I became Sita ji... I was reborn."

Dipika Chikhlia co-starred with Arjun Govil as Ram and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. Glimpses of her most cherished Ramayan memories often feature in her Instagram updates.

As the lockdown was imposed in March Ramayan was brought back on TV with Doordarshan airing it twice a day, reminding many fans of the Eighties. Oopular Doordarshan shows such as Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi were also brought back on TV.