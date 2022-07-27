Singer Shawn Mendes Cancels World Tour. 'Have To Put My Health As My First Priority,' He Writes. Read His Statement

Shawn Mendes shared this image. (courtesy: shawnmendes)

Singer Shawn Mendes cancelled his world tour, stating that health is his "first priority" and that he needs the "time to heal." "As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," he wrote in his statement. The 23-year-old singer wrote that he was "not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away." He added, "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away. After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK / Europe."

The singer emphasized on the need to "heal" and promised that he will be back. "We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey," read Shawn Mendes' statement.

Shawn Mendes is best known for tracks like I Know What You Did Last Summer, If I Can't Have You, In My Blood, Mercy, Senorita (with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello), Stitches, Treat You Better and There's Nothing Holding Me Back, to name a few.