<i>Sikandar</i> New Song <i>Hum Aapke Bina</i>: Salman Khan Plus Rashmika Mandanna Equals Romance

As the release date of 'Sikandar' is around the corner, the makers are trying their best to up the excitement level of the fans. On Friday, a love song 'Hum Aapke Bina' was unveiled, showcasing Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's romantic chemistry.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the song's music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Sameer.

Sharing the track's link, Salman on Instagram wrote, "#HumAapkeBina Song Out Now! Sikandar releases in Cinemas on 30th March #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss."

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugaodss. It will hit the theatres on March 30.

Recently, at the film's trailer launch event, Salman was questioned about the 31-year age gap between him and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

Reacting to the question, Salman said, "Phir bolte hah 31 years ka age difference hah hero-heroine me. Arree jab heroine ko koi problem nhi hah. Heroine ke father ko koi problem nhi hah, tumko kyu problem hah bhai (Translation: They say that hero-heroine have age difference of 31 years. When the heroine has no problem, the heroine's father has now, then what problem do you have brother?)."

Salman asserted the fact that people do work in certain situations after gaining fame.

"Ab jab inki shaadi ho jaaegi, bache ho jaaenge, badi star ho jaaegi, voh sab bhi kaam krenge na. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jaaega hah na.? (Translation: When she gets married, have kids and when they become huge stars, they will also do work right. They will get mother's permission right.?)".

