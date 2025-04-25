<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 25: Salman Khan Film Struggles To Stay Afloat

Salman Khan's Sikandar is showing no signs of growth at the box office. On Day 25, the AR Murugadoss directorial collected ₹5 lakh through ticket windows, according to a report by Sacnilk.

With this, the action entertainer has so far earned a total of ₹110.3 crore in the domestic market. The worldwide collection of Sikandar stands at ₹184.82 crore, the report added.

Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Salman takes on the role of Sanjay Rajkot, a man who stands tall against corruption and fights for justice. Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

The age gap between the lead pair - 31 years - sparked some chatter online. Salman addressed the comments head-on at the trailer launch event of Sikandar.

In his usual candid style, the superstar said, "Phir vo bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega. [Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother?]"

Salman Khan added, "And when she (Rashmika) gets married and has a daughter and then she becomes a big star, then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure.”

Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Smita Patil are also seen playing important roles in Sikandar. Released on March 30, the movie has been bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.