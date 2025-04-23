<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 24: Salman Khan's Film Shows No Signs Of Progress

Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, arrived in the theatres on March 30. The film kicked off to a solid start on its opening day, earning Rs 26 crore. Despite the initial momentum, the action thriller failed to maintain its box office pace.

On Day 24 (April 22), Sikandar collected Rs 4 lakh at the ticket counter, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. After this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 110.2 crore domestically. Worldwide, Sikandar raked up Rs 184.71 crore, added the report.

Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Besides the leading duo, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi are also a part of the film.

Not long ago, Emraan Hashmi came out in support of Salman Khan after Sikandar's poor box office report. The actor, in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that he had faith in the superstar that he would bounce back eventually.

Emraan Hashmi said, “I have not spoken to him for a while. But I think he will bounce back. He is very smart. Voh itne decades se yahan rahe hai, har cheez mein utaar chadhav aata hai. 10 saal pehle log same cheez keh rahe the Shah Rukh Khan ke liye (He has been around for so many decades — there are ups and downs in everything. Ten years ago, people were saying the same thing about Shah Rukh Khan) — he bounced back. So they know too much, they've seen so much in the industry. This is sometimes not in your hands."

Lauding Salman Khan's industry experience, Emraan Hashmi added, "When things go right, you can't quantify that either. It's not in your control. It's not like he isn't doing films to the best of his abilities. Sometimes things just don't work. A film doesn't always turn out the way you imagined it would. But I think he has seen a lot of life and the industry — he has so much experience. He's a great actor, he's got fantastic presence and great charisma. I think he'll bounce back soon."

Previously, Akshay Kumar also defended Salman Khan amid the Sikandar debacle. Read all about it here.