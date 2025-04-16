Akshay Kumar Supports Salman Khan Amid <i>Sikandar</i> Debacle: "<i>Tiger Hamesha Zinda Rahega</i>"

Akshay Kumar, who was in Delhi for a special screening of Kesari: Chapter 2 recently, supported Salman Khan amid Sikandar debacle. Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar didn't meet the audience's expectations and the big-budget film is struggling at the box office.

When asked about the failures of big budget films at the box office, Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times, "Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta."

Salman Khan, who tried different promotional stunts to promote his film, earlier opened up about the lack of support from film fraternity for his films. Salman Khan said his friends think that he doesn't need support while the superstar says he also needs backing for his films.

Salman Khan also admitted that he promotes his friends and colleagues' films.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Salman Khan said, "Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)."

At the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan addressed the issue of a 31-year age gap with heroine Rashmika Mandanna. "They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" Salman Khan's punchline made the press burst into laughter.

Salman Khan didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman Khan said at the event.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Sikandar released in theatres on March 30.