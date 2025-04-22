<I>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 23: No Growth For Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan's latest film, Sikandar, is struggling to maintain pace at the box office. The film, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, arrived in the theatres on March 30. The action thriller minted less than a crore on its fourth Monday (April 21).

On Day 23, Sikandar earned Rs 6 lakh at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the AR Murugadoss directorial amassed a total of Rs 110.16 crore in the domestic Hindi market. Worldwide, the movie has collected Rs 184.66 crore.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first on-screen collaboration. While Salman plays the titular role of Sanjay Rajkot in the film, Rashmika essays the character of his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

Besides the leading duo, Sikandar also features Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has bankrolled the project.

Amid the Sikandar debacle, Salman Khan found support in his industry colleague and friend, Akshay Kumar. The actor recently attended a special screening for his film Kesari: Chapter 2 in Delhi.

Kesari: Chapter 2, the sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2019 blockbuster Kesari, arrived on the big screens on April 18. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are also a part of the historical drama.

At the venue, Akshay Kumar was asked to share his two cents about the failures of big-budget films. The actor, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, revealed, “Dekhiye yeh galat baat hai. Aisa hai, aisa ho nahi sakta hai. Tiger Zinda hai aur hamesha rahega. Salman aisi nasal ka tiger jo zindagi mein kabhi marr nahi sakta. (Look, this is wrong. The thing is, this just can't happen. Tiger is alive and will always be. Salman is the kind of tiger who can never die in this life.")

Previously, Salman Khan opened up about the lack of support from the film fraternity for his movies. “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Maybe they think that I don't need support. Everybody needs support, including me)” he told Bollywood Bubble. Read all about it here.