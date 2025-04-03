Salman Khan On No Bollywood Support For His Films: "<i>Unko Lagta Hoga Ki Zaroorat Nahin Padti Mujhe</i>"

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar has been struggling at the box office since its release on Sunday. Salman Khan, who tried different promotional stunts to promote his film, opened up about the lack of support from film fraternity for his films. Salman Khan said his friends think that he doesn't need support while the superstar says he also needs backing for his films.

Salman Khan also admitted that he promotes his friends and colleagues' films.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Salman Khan said, "Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)."

Ahead of Sikandar's release, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and director AR Murugadoss engaged in a fun chat as a promotional stunt. Salim Khan also joined the conversation and picked up his favourite Salman and Aamir Khan films.

Take a look at the video here:

At the trailer launch of Sikandar, Salman Khan addressed the issue of a 31-year age gap with heroine Rashmika Mandanna. "They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" Salman Khan's punchline made the press burst into laughter.

Salman Khan didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman Khan said at the event.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles. Sikandar released in theatres on March 30.