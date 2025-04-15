<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Salman Khan's Film Earns Rs 26 Lakh On Third Monday

The box office numbers for Salman Khan's Sikandar witnessed a dip on its third Monday in the theatres.

On Day 16, the action drama collected Rs 26 lakh, according to a Sacnilk report. The film recorded an overall 9.19% Hindi Occupancy on April 14, 2025. Sikandar's total box office earnings now stand at Rs 109.36 crore, the report added.

Sikandar follows the story of Sanjay Rajkot, played by Salman Khan, who fights corruption and stands for the people. Rashmika Mandanna portrays his wife, Saisri Rajkot.

The leading duo share an age gap of 31 years, with Rashmika being younger than Salman. Addressing the issue at the film's trailer launch, Salman said, "Phir vo bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega [Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother?]

Moving one step further, Salman added, "And when she (Rashmika) gets married and has a daughter and then she becomes a big star, then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure.”

Sikandar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles.

Sikandar is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.