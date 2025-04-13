<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Progress Report On Salman Khan's Film

After a decent first week, Sikandar continues to record a dip in its ticket sales. On day 14, the action drama collected Rs 40 lakh at the domestic box office, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Sikandar had an overall 10.71% Hindi Occupancy on April 12. So far, the film's total collection stands at Rs 108.5 crore, the report added.

The AR Murugadoss directorial, which opened with double-digits at the ticket counters, features Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Released on March 30, Sikandar follows the story of Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar, who fights corruption and stands for the people. Rashmika plays his wife, Saisri.

Sikandar's leading duo share an age gap of 31 years, with Rashmika being younger than Salman. At the film's trailer launch, Salman talked about the age difference.

He said, "Phir vo bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega [Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother?]

Adding a hilarious twist to his statement, Salman added, "And when she (Rashmika) gets married and has a daughter and then she becomes a big star, then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure.”

Sikandar marks the first on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.