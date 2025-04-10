<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan's Film Is At Rs 107 Crore And Counting

Salman Khan's latest offering, Sikandar, opened in the theatres on March 30. The AR Murugadoss film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role, hasn't been able to perform well at the box office.

On Day 11 (April 9), Sikandar earned ₹1.35 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at ₹ 107.10 crore. Sikandar witnessed an occupancy rate of 7.15% in the Hindi market, added the report.

Previously, Salman Khan opened up about the lack of support he receives from the film fraternity for his movies. The superstar revealed that although his colleagues think he does not need support, in reality, his projects also need backing.

Salman Khan admitted to promoting the films of his friends and colleagues. The actor, in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, said, “Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I do not need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)."

At Sikandar's trailer launch, Salman Khan addressed his age gap with Rashmika Mandanna. The actress is 31 years younger to him.

Salman Khan shared, “They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine does not have any problem or the heroine's father does not have any problem, then why do you have a problem?"

Adding a hilarious twist to his statement, Salman Khan added, And when she (Rashmika) gets married and has a daughter and then she becomes a big star, then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure.”

Ameesha Patel also supported Salman Khan. She cited her own age difference with Gadar co-star Sunny Deol. Read all about it here.

Sikandar follows the story of Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar, who fights corruption and stands for the people. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Saisri.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration on screen. Besides the leading duo, the action thriller also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in important roles.

Sikandar is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.