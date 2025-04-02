Rashmika Mandanna Can't Keep Calm Ahead Of Her 29th Birthday: "Always Heard That The Older You Get..."

Rashmika Mandanna will be turning 29 on April 5. Ahead of her birthday, the actress shared a happy selfie of herself and wrote, "It's my birthday month and I'm so excited. I've always heard that the older you get... you start losing interest in celebrating your birthday... but clearly it's not the same in my case... the older I'm getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthday. I can't believe I am already turning 29... I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that's worth celebrating!"

We agree, Rashmika.

Take a look at the post:

Rashmika was paired opposite Salman Khan for the first time in the Eid release Sikandar. Ahead of the film's release, Rashmika talked about how she perceives the competition in the South in an interview with NDTV.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I read this quote in one book saying, 'What separates you as a star from an actor is the choices that you make.' Now it was my choice to go to different industries - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and tomorrow I want to do a Malayalam film also. Hopefully, I get that opportunity."

She added, "These were my choices and the films that I am doing today are also my choices. I do not have any other reference because I do not know if any other person has come from Coorg, gone to the Kannada industry and made a debut there and then in Tamil and Hindi. So I do not have a reference point. My life is my life. I will make these choices and whatever happens tomorrow is on me."

Sikandar opened to mixed reviews. The Salman Khan film managed to earn Rs 74.5 crore within three days of release.