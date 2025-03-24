Salman Khan On Romancing 31-Year Younger Rashmika Mandanna In <i>Sikandar</i>: "If The Heroine Doesn't Have Any Problem..."

The trailer of Salman Khan's Eid release Sikandar was released on Sunday. Like Salman Khan's previous films, he will be seen romancing a much younger actress (Rashmika Mandanna) in this film too. At the press meet, Salman Khan addressed the buzz around this age gap in his inimitable style.

"They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" Salman Khan's punchline made the press burst into laughter.

Salman Khan didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman Khan said at the event.

Praising Rashmika's dedication, Salman Khan said at the event that she reminded him of his "younger self."

"She has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2. Then after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me," Salman Khan said about co-star Rashmika.

Sikandar will release on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. This is not the first time that Salman Khan's film gave Friday-release tradition a miss. In 2023, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was released on a Sunday, which coincided with Diwali. However, trade experts questioned the actor's decision as he missed the opportunity of capitalising the festive weekend.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika, the project also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Sharman Joshi in important roles.

Sikandar has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.