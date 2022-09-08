Sidharth Malhotra Visits Lalbaugcha Raja: 'Grateful For Everything,' He Writes

Sidharth Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: sidmalhotra )

Sidharth Malhotra becomes the latest member to join the list of actors, who visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram, in which, he can be seen posing with the famous idol of lord Ganesh with folded hands. The actor can be seen wearing a yellow ethnic outfit for the occasion. Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, "Grateful for everything, Excited for what lies ahead of us... We thank god with all our heart" with a folded hand emoji. Sidharth's post has garnered over four lakh likes since the time it was uploaded. Many of his fans dropped compliments in the comments section. One of them wrote, "So pyara you r looking today", another comment read, "We need one with mumma too plzzz." The actor was spotted at the pandal with his mother Rimma Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra will be soon seen in Thank God, also starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, will hit theaters on October 25, coinciding with Diwali. On Thursday, Sidharth posted his first look from the film on his Instagram handle, where he is playing the role of a "common man." Through his post's caption, the actor also revealed that his film's trailer will release tomorrow.

The actor will also be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha, which will be produced by Karan Johar, under the banner Dharma Productions. The film will also star Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Other than Yodha, Sidharth has also signed a film with director Shantanu Bagchi, also starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.