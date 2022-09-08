Thank God: First Looks Of Ajay Devgn As Chitragupt And Sidharth Malhotra As A 'Common Man'

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

On Thursday, the makers of Thank God unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra from the film. The actors too shared posters of themselves on their Instagram handles. Sharing his look from the film, Ajay Devgn wrote, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25." In the poster, Ajay Devgn can be seen sitting on a massive golden throne wearing a suit and sporting a beard. The actor will be playing the role of Chitragupt in the film. Similarly, Sidharth Malhotra, who is playing the role of a "common man" in the film, captioned his post, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!#ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October."

According to the actors' captions, the film's trailer will be out tomorrow.

Check out their posts:

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role. The film is produced under the T-Series banner. Ajay's film will also feature Nora Fatehi in a special appearance for a song which is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Manike Mage Hithe.

Thank God is all set to hit the big screen on October 25, coinciding with Diwali. The film will see a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, which will release on October 24. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Runway 34, where along with acting, the actor also directed and produced the film. Runway 34 also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Thank God will mark the third collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh after their 2019 film De De Pyaar De and 2022 film Runway 34.