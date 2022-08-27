Tabu Announces Wrap Of Bholaa With Ajay Devgn: 'Look... We Finished Our 9th Film Together'

This picture is shared by Tabu. (courtesy: tabutiful)

It's a wrap for Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa. Not to forget Bholaa marks their 9th project together. The announcement was made by stars in a joint post on Instagram. In the behind-the-scene photo, Tabu is seen wearing a white shirt and a jacket over it. Standing beside her is Ajay Devgn, who is pointing at something. Not just you, we are also wondering what it is. For the caption, playing around Ajay Devgn's antic in the picture, Tabu wrote, “Look. We finished our 9th film together.”

Bholaa is also Ajay Devgn's fourth film as a director. His previous work includes U, Me aur Hum, in 2008, Shivaay, in 2016, and Runway 34, in 2022. The actor's love for direction is no secret. Ajay Devgn often shares glimpses from the sets of films, featuring him behind the camera. And, Bholaa was no different. Last month, Ajay Devgn shared a frame in which he is handling the camera on the sets of Bholaa. Ajay Devgn's post came with a question. The actor asked, “Guess who's directing whom?”

Bholaa is slated to release in March next year. The film is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead.

Meanwhile, Tabu and Ajay have shared the screen in films including Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Drishyam, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, and Thakshak. Apart from Bholaa, the duo will also be seen in Drishyam 2, which is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.

Along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the sequel will star Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

Ajay Devgn will reprise his character of Vijay from the hit 2015 film Drishyam. In the first part, he convinced everyone to believe that his family went for a holiday, which in turn was a pitch-perfect plan to save them from a murder conviction.