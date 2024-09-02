Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra On Men Wearing Makeup: "It's A Form Of Self-Care And Creativity"

Sidharth said, "I think the shift towards men wearing makeup is a refreshing change"

Read Time: 2 mins
Sidharth Malhotra On Men Wearing Makeup: "It's A Form Of Self-Care And Creativity"
Image Instagrammed by Sidharth Malhotra. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)
Mumbai:

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is happy to see men wearing make-up and said that it a “refreshing change” as it reflects broader societal acceptance of self-expression.

“I think the shift towards men wearing makeup is a refreshing change that reflects broader societal acceptance of self-expression. We're now seeing a growing recognition that beauty is not gender-specific,” Sidharth told IANS.

The actor credits social media for normalising the trend.

“The rise of social media platforms has played a significant role in normalizing this trend. Many men are embracing makeup as part of their grooming routine.”

He said that it is more than just about looking good.

“This isn't just about looking good; for many, it's a form of self-care and creativity. It's exciting to see how this evolution allows men to explore their identities and express themselves without the constraints of traditional gender norms. It's all about feeling comfortable in your own skin and using makeup as a means of self-expression. As an actor I wear makeup for various roles.”

The actor had earlier spoken about his actress-wife Kiara Advani's fashion sense and described it as “undeniably bold and adventurous”.

Talking about his wife's fashion, Sidharth said: “Kiara's fashion sense is undeniably bold and adventurous.”

“She fearlessly embraces the latest trends and isn't afraid to experiment with color and embellishments. While her style is distinctly glamorous, she also maintains a strong sense of individuality,” he shared.

Talking about the actor, he kicked off his journey as an assistant director to Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan in 2010. It was in 2012, when he starred in the filmmaker's directorial Student of the Year, which made him an instant sensation.

In his over-a-decade was then seen in Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, A Gentleman, Aiyaary, Jabariya Jodi among many others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

