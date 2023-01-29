Sidharth Malhotra Has A 'Bold Announcement To Make'. Fans Hope It Is About His Wedding

Sidharth Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Chatter about Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured relationship with Kiara Advani reached fever pitch when reports about their wedding surfaced last year. While both have remained mum on the subject, fans of Kiara and Sidharth have been waiting for any kind of update from the stars. On Sunday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a post on social media that he has a “bold announcement to make.” He shared an image with the text: “'I have a bold announcement to make!” In the caption, Sidharth Malhotra added: “Something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow!” The cryptic post has led to speculations among fans that it could be a wedding update.

One fan wrote, “We know you are getting married.” “Shaadi ki announcement (fingers crossed emoji),” said another. “Marriage with Kiara plzz,” read a comment. However, some were sceptical. A user commented, “Don't trust you, it's an advertisement.”

Well, it looks like we will have to wait and watch. See Sidharth Malhotra's post here:

In January, the couple made their relationship Instagram official on the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra's birthday. Kiara Advani shared a special post for Sidharth on his 38th birthday. The post features the couple smiling at each other, with Kiara playfully captioning it: "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy." The post received attention from fans and fellow celebrities, including Ananya Panday who commented "I think I took this picture. Cuties."



On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra dropped a post thanking fans for their love and feedback on Mission Majnu, his latest film. Sharing an image with the cast of the film, he said, “Celebrating the love coming our way for this special character and the film. Thank you for showing all the love and support for #MissionMajnu.”

Sidharth Malhotra recently shared a photo from the sets of the upcoming cop-drama series Indian Police Force, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. The photo shows Sidharth pointing a gun inside a train, with Rohit Shetty and his team overseeing the shot. Along with the photo, Sidharth wrote: “Rohit Shetty. Ek number Team shooting action. #IndianPoliceForce #rohitshettyteam #Hyderabad.”

In the image, Rohit Shetty's hand is in a sling due to an injury he sustained on the sets.







Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. In addition to Indian Police Force, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the action film Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.