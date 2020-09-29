"Side By Side Since 2009": Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Paint Instagram Red

Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, was Rhea Kapoor's first film as a producer while Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie

'Side By Side Since 2009': Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Paint Instagram Red

Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani (courtesy rheakapoor)

Highlights

  • Rhea shared a few throwback pics featuring Karan Boolani
  • The pics are from the shoot of 'Aisha' in Rishikesh
  • Rhea was the producer of the movie
New Delhi:

Rhea Kapoor felt like a "best friend" appreciation post and dedicated one to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Rhea Kapoor put together a bunch of photos from when she and Karan were in Rishikesh for the shooting schedule of Aisha and wrote: "Side by side since 2009." Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, was Rhea Kapoor's first film as a producer while Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie. In the photos, Rhea and Karan can be seen chilling together, which culminated in a photo of the two of them kissing. "That's my best friend," Rhea added to her post. So, here's how Rhea Kapoor painted Instagram red:

Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Earlier this month, Rhea shared a similar assortment of photos and written: "Film wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. Aisha, 2010." Aisha featured Abhay Deol as Sonam Kapoor's co-star. The film was an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani often feature in adorable photos on each other's wall. When Rhea misses her boyfriend a bit too much, she resorts to these posts on Instagram: "I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza," she wrote. Meanwhile on Sonam Kapoor's birthday, Karan Boolani joked that "She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you senior."

I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza.

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. Apart from Aisha, she has co-produced films such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor.

Comments
rhea kapoorkaran boolani

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india