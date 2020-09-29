'Side By Side Since 2009': Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Paint Instagram Red

Rhea Kapoor with Karan Boolani (courtesy rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor felt like a "best friend" appreciation post and dedicated one to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. Rhea Kapoor put together a bunch of photos from when she and Karan were in Rishikesh for the shooting schedule of Aisha and wrote: "Side by side since 2009." Aisha, starring her sister Sonam Kapoor, was Rhea Kapoor's first film as a producer while Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director for the movie. In the photos, Rhea and Karan can be seen chilling together, which culminated in a photo of the two of them kissing. "That's my best friend," Rhea added to her post. So, here's how Rhea Kapoor painted Instagram red:

Earlier this month, Rhea shared a similar assortment of photos and written: "Film wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. Aisha, 2010." Aisha featured Abhay Deol as Sonam Kapoor's co-star. The film was an adaptation of Jane Austen's novel Emma.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani often feature in adorable photos on each other's wall. When Rhea misses her boyfriend a bit too much, she resorts to these posts on Instagram: "I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza," she wrote. Meanwhile on Sonam Kapoor's birthday, Karan Boolani joked that "She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you senior."

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind her sister Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. Apart from Aisha, she has co-produced films such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor.