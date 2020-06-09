Karan Boolani's Birthday Wish For Sonam Cracks Up The Kapoors

Birthday girl Sonam with Rhea and Karan (courtesy karanboolani)

Karan Boolani, who is dating Rhea Kapoor, packed a punch in his birthday post for Sonam Kapoor. Among the sea of regular "happy birthday" messages, Karan's birthday greeting for Sonam stood out as unique and made the Kapoors laugh out loud on Instagram. Karan Boolani dug out an old photo of himself with Sonam and Rhea and added this note (in good humour, of course): "She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you, senior." Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja was one of the first ones to react to the post. "Haha, so cute," he wrote while Sonam and Rhea's mom Sunita Kapoor dropped the laughing emoji along with the heart icons. Responding to Karan's post, birthday girl Sonam made this promise: "Will never leave."

Meanwhile, Rhea also dropped a hint about how her love story with Karan Boolani began: "Technically it wasn't a first date. Technically you lost a bet. I don't even remember what the bet was about best win ever," she wrote.

Here's how the Kapoors made Sonam Kapoor's 35th birthday all the more special. "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) and now a bona-fide master chef," Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor wrote in his post.

Sonam recently travelled to Mumbai from Delhi, just in time for her birthday celebrations. Sonam and Anand, who returned from London earlier in March, were at Anand's house in Delhi when the lockdown was imposed. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, in which she co-starred with Dulquer Salmaan.