Siddharth's Epic Reply To Insensitive Question About His Love Life

Siddharth, who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Takkar, during a recent media interaction, was asked an insensitive question about his love life by a journalist and a film distributor. He was asked a question in Telugu, which roughly translates to, "Generally in movies, your love stories are a success, but your love stories in real life are not. Have you ever introspected about this?" Siddharth's reply to the question was this, "I have never thought about this even once, not in my dreams, not while seeing my face in the mirror but since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well."

Where is @harish2you Garu when you need him.



This has escalated from cringe to personally intrusive and uncomfortable comments (not even questions).



Movie press meet lo "do you introspect why your love life is a failure?" ani adagadam endhi bhayya.



pic.twitter.com/596wyHgyCs — Sankalp Gora (@IIsankalpII) May 30, 2023

Siddharth is rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari currently. Aditi and Siddharth co-starred in the 2021 romantic action film Maha Samudram. Rumours about their relationship started doing the rounds last year after Aditi wished Siddharth on his birthday. On the actress' birthday last year, Siddharth too made it Instagram official with a mushy post. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and often trend for their Instagram exchanges. See some of their posts together here:

Siddharth has starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films in a career spanning decades. He is best-known for his performances in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Rang De Basanti, Bommarillu, Striker and Anaganaga O Dheerudu, to name a few. Other than Takkar, the actor will be seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.