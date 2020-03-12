Siddhant Chaturvedi's Throwback Picture With His Brother Is Priceless

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this picture. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently shared a throwback picture of himself also featuring his brother and it's absolutely adorable. The Gully Boy actor's brother is in the 10th standard and Siddhant sent his "best wishes" for his board exam with a picture of the duo from their childhood days. In the picture, Siddhant can be seen pulling his brother's cheek and vice versa. Like always, Siddhant Chaturvedi accompanied his post with poetic words and wrote, "Kal tak khelta pehne papa ke specs, aur aaj kal tujhe 10th boards ka stress (Until yesterday, you used to play with dad's spectacles and now you are stressed for your board exam)." Sharing the picture on Instagram, the 26-year-old actor also boosted the spirit of his "young buddies" and wrote, "To all my young buddies, who missed celebrating Holi yesterday and have been studying really hard, this one's for you - trust me, it's going to be worth it, no matter what the outcome is. Learning's never a waste and knowledge is your guard." He also added, "To pass is a blessing and to not is an artist waiting to cheer-phaad!" Siddhant added the hashtags, "#MeraBhai" "#BestWishes" and "#Boards" to his post.

Earlier on Children's Day, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a picture of his "birthday party performance" on the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Hrithik Roshan's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He captioned the photograph, "Bachpan se bechaini thi ki jeetun har baazi main! (Wanted to win every challenge since childhood)." In a post script note, he added, "Birthday party performance on Ek Pal Ka Jeena. By the time I finished my "gig" everything was over. While the other kids eyed on samosa, chips (partially soggy) and the cake (Flowy chunks of alphabets), I was happy going home with applause. And the return gift."

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a priceless picture of himself and his mother on Instagram and we are all hearts. In the picture, he can be seen clinging to his mother and it's adorable. Take a look:

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari. Siddhant will also feature in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.