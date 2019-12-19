This Not A Drill - Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday In Shakun Batra's Film On 'Love And Life'

Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya will be co-stars soon

So it's true. Deepika Padukone has signed a new film after Chhapaak and '83 and it's none other than the much-speculated Shakun Batra's next. Karan Johar, who's Dharma Productions co-produces the film with Apoorva Mehta, confirmed the news on Twitter and revealed the film's main theme and also its co-stars. Deepika Padukone will co-star with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and actress Ananya Panday in the yet-untitled film. "He's back with another dose of life and love! Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next relationship drama, releasing on February 12, 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold," KJo tweeted.

Read his tweet here:

He's back with another dose of life & love! @deepikapadukone, @SiddhantChturvD & @ananyapandayy to star in @shakunbatra's next relationship drama releasing on 12th February 2021! Can't wait to see this magic unfold!!@apoorvamehta18@DharmaMoviespic.twitter.com/gT97Jb0X1G — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 19, 2019

Shakun Batra has directed slice-of-life films such as the critically acclaimed 2016 film Kapoor And Sons and 2012's Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. Meanwhile, Siddhant earned the title of a the national heartthrob with his portrayal of rapper MC Sher in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Student Of The Year 2.

Meanwhile, the three new co-stars also have other films to keep them occupied. Deepika Padukone is currently busy with the promotional duties of Chhapaak, which releases on January 10. Deepika will also be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. Ananya's last release Pati Patni Aur Woh is still in theatres. She also has Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter lined-up. Siddhant Chaturvedi has also just been roped in for Yash Raj Films' movie Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will share screen space with debutante actress Sharvari.