Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals His Ultimate 'Antidote' For Everything

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this photo (courtesy siddhantchaturvedi)

Highlights Siddhant shared a video on Instagram

The video stars Siddhant's mom

Siddhant can be seen getting a head massage in the video

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi roped in his mother for an adorable Instagram post on Wednesday. The post comprises a photo and a video, in which Siddhant can be seen getting an oil message from his mom. The photo is a smiling selfie of Siddhant and his mom - Siddhant's expression says it all about how much he enjoyed getting a champi from his mother while the song Sar Jo Tera Chakraye plays on the background. In the post, he wrote that getting a maalish from his mother is the ultimate stress buster: "Sabka antidote ek... Maa ke haath ki pyaar bhari maalish," Siddhant captioned his post.

Here's what he shared:

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram entries are all as entertaining as he is. He recently shared this "Don't try this at home" video and we can't stop laughing.

This is when Siddhant was busy giving himself a haircut after months of practising social distancing.

Siddhant Chaturvedi recently trended for his post dedicated to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared a video from when Sushant was a guest at a talent hunt, in which Siddhant participated and had won. The duo had danced to Chikni Chameli on stage together.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame after the release of Gully Boy. His portrayal of the character MC Sher was critically acclaimed. He will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he co-stars with newcomer actress Sharvari. Ahead of his film debut, Siddhant starred in shows such as Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge.