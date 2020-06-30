Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Tera Bhai Bomb Hai' Pic Is Winning The Internet

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this picture. (Image courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Highlights Siddhant Chaturvedi's work-in-progress film is Bunty Aur Babli 2

He was seen in web-series Inside Edge

Siddhant burst into the film scene with Gully Boy

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is gearing up for the end of the lockdown, which has been imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor showed her well-toned abs in his latest Instagram post and wrote, "Tera Lockdown.. Mera Countdown... Ye Jab Khulega... Main Phatega... #TeraBhaiBombHai." Siddhant Chaturvedi's transformation is winning the Internet as is evident from the comments on the post. Several Instagram users shared applause emoticons while many wrote compliments like "superb" and " looking fabulous with killer abs." Many Bollywood celebs, including Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea and Amruta Subhash, also dropped comments appreciating his hard work.

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's post here:

Siddhant Chaturvedi featured in YouTube web-series Life Sahi Hai followed by Amazon Original series Inside Edge. He burst into the film scene with debut film Gully Boy. He played MC Sher, mentor to protagonist Murad played by Ranveer Singh, and won over the critics and audience alike.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Siddhant Chaturvedi released a song Dhoop, which was written and composed by Dawgeek and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's work-in-progress project is the sequel to Yash raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli, co-starring newcomer Sharvari, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Rani Mukerji also featured in the first movie along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Before the lockdown, team Bunty Aur Babli 2completed a schedule in Abu Dhabi. It has been directed by debutant Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director in the 2016 film Sultan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.