<I>Cheap Thrills</i> Singer Sia Files For Divorce From Second Husband Daniel Bernad After 2 Years Of Marriage

Singer Sia has filed for divorce from second husband Daniel Bernad after 2 years of marriage.

The 49-year-old singer, whose real name is Sia Furler, recently separated from her husband after two years of marriage, and she filed for a divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to People magazine.

The Chandelier hitmaker - has cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation, reports Femalefirst.

The court documents also reveal that the chart-topping star quietly welcomed her third baby, and her first with Bernad, on March 27, 2024.

Sia, who adopted two teenage boys back in 2019, is now seeking legal and physical custody of their baby boy. However, the music star is open to visitation rights for estranged husband.

She legally married Daniel in December 2022, and the former couple had an intimate, candlelit ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May 2023. Only six guests were invited to the ceremony.

The Cheap Thrills hitmaker hasn't publicly commented on the arrival of her third child. But the pop star previously shared that she adopted two teenage sons in 2019.

She told SiriusXM in 2020: "I actually adopted two sons last year. They were both 18, they're both 19 years old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system. Yeah, and I love them."

Despite this, Sia acknowledged that their adaptation process hadn't been straightforward.

Sia, who was married to Erik Anders Lang between 2014 and 2016, shared: "They are both finding it pretty difficult, one more so than the other. But they're both doing things that are really good for them right now, that are really helpful. They're really doing a lot of educational stuff that's good for them."

Sia started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band Crisp in the mid-1990s. After Crisp disbanded in 1997, she released her debut studio album, OnlySee, in Australia.

She then moved to London and provided vocals for the British duo Zero 7.

In 2001, Sia had released her second studio album titled, Healing Is Difficult and her third, Colour the Small One, in 2004.

