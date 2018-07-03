Shweta Tripathi's Husband Chaitanya Calls Her His 'Most Favorite Toy' In First Post After Wedding

Shweta Tripathi with Chaitanya Sharma. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Shweta Tripathi is now married to actor rapper Chaitanya Sharma, who shared his happiness on the start of a new chapter in his life via an Instagram post. On Tuesday, Chitanya, who will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, shared a picture from his wedding ceremony with a message that read: "I spent the best weekend of my life with the most important people of my life getting married to the love of my life. A big thank you to everyone who made this possible. To everyone who could make it and be a part of the madness, to everyone who sent their good wishes and to everyone who smiled while we did."



In the second part of the message, he mentioned the Masaan actress and said: "I am now officially allowed to spend the rest of my life with my most favorite toy and I cannot wait for this journey to begin. I love you Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada) and you just need to show up to make me smile."





Chaitanya's post was filled with congratulatory messages for the newly-weds:

On June 30, Shweta Tripathi married Chaitanya Sharma as per Hindu traditions at a spectacular ceremony in Goa, which was attended by their respective families and close friends. Shweta wore a red and green lehenga by Papa Don't Preach label and she looked absolutely stunning on her big day.



A post shared by Stories by Joseph Radhik (@storiesbyjosephradhik) on Jun 29, 2018 at 11:35am PDT



Before the wedding, Shweta and Chaitanya hosted a grand party for their colleagues, which was attended by celebs such as Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania and Vivaan Shah among others.